Engine NO. 1 LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

