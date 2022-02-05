Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases 15,816 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.4% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $395.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

