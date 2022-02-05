Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases 4,257 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.92. The company has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $88.64 and a one year high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.