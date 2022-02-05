Engine NO. 1 LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 4.9% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

Shares of DE opened at $369.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $298.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

