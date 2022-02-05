Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Ennis worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ennis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ennis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ennis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ennis by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Ennis stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

