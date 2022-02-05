Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 127,373 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,373 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Exelon worth $64,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Exelon by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exelon by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,156,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,562,000 after purchasing an additional 98,683 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,073,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.21.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.