Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 23,972 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.22% of Roper Technologies worth $103,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE ROP opened at $447.95 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.