Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,430 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of DuPont de Nemours worth $64,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

DD stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

