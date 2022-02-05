Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 231,105 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Ross Stores worth $103,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $94.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.62. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.