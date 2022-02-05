Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $88,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after buying an additional 2,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 124.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,678,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW opened at $281.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.