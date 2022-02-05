Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,834 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Square worth $68,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.81 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.