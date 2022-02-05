Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $116.12 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 440,763 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.25% of American International Group worth $116,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,351,000 after buying an additional 386,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after buying an additional 516,806 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.