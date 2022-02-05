Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $117.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $117,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $313.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.82. The stock has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.55 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314 over the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.19.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

