Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $150.49 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,428 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $150,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 94,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 940,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,641,000 after buying an additional 143,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.