Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $56.47 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,918 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.22% of Baker Hughes worth $56,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,350. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $26.59 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

