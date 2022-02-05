Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $61.96 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $61,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $347.50 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $244.44 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.68.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock worth $9,970,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.