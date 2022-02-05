Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $78.59 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,729 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Marriott International worth $78,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.03 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.