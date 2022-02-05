Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $98.08 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $98,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $229.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

