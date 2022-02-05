Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,477 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.33% of Republic Services worth $124,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,466,000 after buying an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,198,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

NYSE RSG opened at $126.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.08.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

