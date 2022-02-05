Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 16,566 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of Verisk Analytics worth $53,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $197.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.52.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,908 shares of company stock worth $50,256,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.