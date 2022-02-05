Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 201,330 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,330 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Fiserv worth $78,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.88 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 169,965 shares valued at $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

