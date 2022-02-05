Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 434,915 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434,915 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $72,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of USB stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

