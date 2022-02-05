Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 66,239 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $112,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23,070.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $260.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.10. The company has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

