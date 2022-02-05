Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,532,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848,703 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.44% of Fastenal worth $130,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,871,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,319,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

