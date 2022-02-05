Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,018 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.97% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $147,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after purchasing an additional 290,973 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 244,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 216,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 163.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $111.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

