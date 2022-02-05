Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 180,354 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180,354 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.58% of A. O. Smith worth $56,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $157,905.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 116,169 shares of company stock worth $9,560,832. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $57.81 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

