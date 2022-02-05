Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 241,908 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241,908 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.38% of CoStar Group worth $127,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CoStar Group by 898.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 927.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,800,000 after purchasing an additional 760,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $68.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.78 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.