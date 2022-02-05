Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 24,522 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,522 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 1.79% of STAAR Surgical worth $109,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,660,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $163.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.16 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

