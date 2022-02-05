Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 26,622 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,622 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of Aptiv worth $67,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aptiv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Aptiv by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,780,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,151,000 after purchasing an additional 483,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.93.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.63 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

