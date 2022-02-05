Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 27,397 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,397 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.40% of EPAM Systems worth $128,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3,837.2% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 37,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $453.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $581.02 and its 200 day moving average is $605.93. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.69 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.