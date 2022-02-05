Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 321,982 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 321,982 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $55,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $73,247,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.