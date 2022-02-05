Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 350,564 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,138,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,564 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.39% of Synchrony Financial worth $104,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $42.50 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

