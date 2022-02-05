Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 434,680 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 434,680 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.63% of LKQ worth $92,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 365.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after buying an additional 1,193,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 181.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,786,000 after purchasing an additional 749,807 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.