Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 49,072 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,072 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Kraft Heinz worth $55,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

