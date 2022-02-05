Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 65,242 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65,242 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Target worth $129,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock opened at $214.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.19. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

