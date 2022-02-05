Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294,626 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of Southern worth $96,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

SO opened at $68.69 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

