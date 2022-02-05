EnterCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $30,549.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. EnterCoin has a market cap of $80,248.54 and $30,549.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00110410 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

