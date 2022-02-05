Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 325,713 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.30% of Entergy worth $458,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,880,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

Shares of ETR opened at $110.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.15. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

