Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $13.81 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 4.8% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 146.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 113.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

