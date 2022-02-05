EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.46 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $2.46 billion and approximately $353.09 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00006048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,046,299,417 coins and its circulating supply is 979,713,192 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

