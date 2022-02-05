Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,203,716 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 106,069 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $621,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

