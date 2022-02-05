Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 5th (ADES, AIG, AIV, ALGN, APPF, ATKR, AUDC, AVNW, BAH, BIDU)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, February 5th:

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.