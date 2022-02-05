Era Swap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $166,527.00 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Era Swap has a market cap of $23.81 million and $166,527.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00043199 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00111987 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

ES is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

