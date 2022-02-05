Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.29 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Ergo has a total market cap of $117.94 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00008867 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,548.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.27 or 0.07250091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00295465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.32 or 0.00785400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011590 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00070748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00397267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00234352 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

