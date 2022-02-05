ESBC Trading 28.2% Higher This Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. ESBC has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $56,704.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

