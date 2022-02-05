Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to announce $22.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $25.73 million. Esports Entertainment Group posted sales of $2.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 832.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $98.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $101.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.84 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $130.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of GMBL opened at $2.94 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $2,036,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.