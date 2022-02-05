Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,050,000 after acquiring an additional 382,005 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 957,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

