Ether Zero Hits Market Cap of $121,119.32 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $121,119.32 and approximately $6,355.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.93 or 0.07259171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00070918 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

