EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $251,883.50 and approximately $643.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00043001 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00111280 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars.

