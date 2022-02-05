ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44. 209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.